Colorado Parks and Wildlife has received a $2,250 grant from the Colorado Tree Coalition (CTC) and the Xcel Energy Vegetation Management Program to plant trees around the campground at the Island Acres section of James M. Robb-Colorado River State Park.
Natural propagation of trees at Island Acres has been difficult. Knowing the importance of adding additional trees to provide natural shade for visitors and habitat for wildlife, park staff applied for grant funding from the CTC. Park staff used grant funding to purchase Washington and Winter King Hawthorn, Skyline Honey locust, and Box Elder trees. They will be planted around the campground on Earth Day (April 22, 2022) with the help of volunteers and paid staff.
The Colorado Tree Coalition is a non-profit whose mission is to preserve, renew and enhance community forests statewide. The CTC awarded $42,620 in grants to 17 organizations in 2021. These grant projects allowed recipients to plant and manage trees in community forests across Colorado.
Grants are made possible through the Colorado State Forest Service, the Xcel Energy Foundation, Xcel Energy Vegetation Management Program, Colorado Public Radio, and our CTC members and supporters. Since 1991, the CTC has awarded grants to 219 communities and organizations totaling more than $1,086,000. These grants have been matched with more than $8 million in community money and in-kind services.
Learn more about James M. Robb-Colorado River State Park here.
