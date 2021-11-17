Colorado Parks and Wildlife has completed a draft management plan for black bears in an area that includes the towns of Gunnison, Crested Butte and Lake City. The draft plan is now open to public review and comment through Dec. 5, 2021.
The draft black bear management plan covers Game Management Units (GMUs) 54, 55, 66, 67 and 551 in portions of Gunnison, Hinsdale and Saguache counties. These areas are also referred to geographically as Data Analysis Unit (DAU) B-12.
CPW has proposed maintaining a stable bear population trend in this area with an adaptive management approach for the next 10 years.
Aside from occasional conflicts between bears and humans in some known developed areas, no significant issues regarding bear management appear to exist in B-12 currently or throughout recorded history. Relative to the rest of Colorado’s bear DAUs, wildlife managers in B-12 are tasked with addressing few human-bear conflicts, and annual conflict-related bear mortalities are usually the lowest in Colorado.
The black bear population size in B-12 is currently estimated to have a relatively low abundance because of a lack of prime habitats in a DAU dominated by a sage-brush ecosystem paired with a relatively low quality of bear forage in the primary habitats.
From 2005 to 2020, hunters harvested an average of 17 bears annually. Current population metrics indicate the population trajectory is relatively stable. With that considered, CPW has recommended maintaining the stable population trend and adjusting bear hunting license numbers annually to maintain the three-year averages of age/sex composition objective ranges.
A three-year average of total human-caused mortality (hunter harvest, conflict related and other human-caused mortality sources combined) with a threshold maximum of up to 30 bears would also be incorporated into the recommended management plan. CPW would re-evaluate this strategy if conflict-related bear mortalities exceeded a five-year average of 10 bears annually.
To view the draft bear management plan for B-12, go to: https://cpw.state.co.us/Documents/Hunting/BigGame/DAU/DRAFTPLANS/B12_DRAFT_HMP.pdf.
Comments can be emailed to Kevin Blecha at kevin.blecha@state.co.us.
Comments may also be mailed to:
Colorado Parks and Wildlife
Attn. Kevin Blecha
300 W. New York Ave.
Gunnison, CO. 81230
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.