The Groundhog Park fire was contained with a line completely around it yesterday at 4 pm and it was listed as controlled this morning at 10:58 am. The location is two miles south of Los Pinos Pass off Forest Service Road 790 in the Los Pinos drainage on the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests, Saguache County.
With light rain over the fire area during the last four days, the 10 person crew was able to complete their work and come off the hill today. The district will continue to monitor the fire over the next few days before they declare it officially out. There was a little bit of smoke showing from a stump hole earlier today and the public may see a little smoke occasionally, from the interior of the fire over the next day or so, as we continue to monitor it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.