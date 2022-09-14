Youth Mental Health First Aid is designed to teach parents, family members, caregivers, teachers, school staff, peers, neighbors, human services workers, and other caring citizens how to help an adolescent (age 12-18) who is experiencing mental health or addictions challenge or is in crisis.
Topics covered in the one-day training include anxiety, depression, substance use, disorders in which psychosis may occur, disruptive behavior disorders (including AD/HD), and eating disorders. While initial signs of mental health conditions may arise during early childhood, and children of all ages may experience trauma, this training is focused on youth ages 12 to 18. Please register online as pre-work is required before the training begins. The training will be conducted via Zoom.
Mental Health First Aid Training
Tuesday, September 20
10 AM TO 3:30 PM
Online Zoom
https://tchnetwork.org/mental-health-first-aid-class-registration/
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.