Community Leaders and Front Range Foundation Staff Came Together for Rural Philanthropy Days Conference in Ridgway
OURAY COUNTY, CO: From June 7 - 9, over 260 nonprofit professionals, grantmakers, community leaders, distinguished speakers, and elected officials united in Ridgway to exchange knowledge and expand professional networks at the San Juan Rural Philanthropy Days (RPD) conference.
Community Resource Center (CRC) and a team of over 20 regional leaders worked together on a Steering Committee to organize the conference, centering on the theme Communities in Transition. The conference comes to the San Juan region every four years, and due to COVID it has been five years since the nonprofit sector across the region gathered together at a RPD conference. Local organizations from Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, Ouray, and San Miguel counties all participated in the event along with grantmakers from the Front Range.
Rural Philanthropy Days (RPD) conferences provide powerful opportunities for nonprofit professionals to meet directly with statewide funders, participate in professional development, and network with other community leaders across the region. RPD is a part of the Rural Action Network (RAN), a statewide program which builds nonprofit capacity, fosters relationships, and regional collaboration which leads to increased grant dollars awarded to rural communities. “RPD builds opportunities for important community projects in rural regions across the state by strengthening regional relationships, building the skills of the region’s nonprofits, and connecting local organizations with grantmaking organizations,” said Maria Fabula, Community Resource Center CEO.
“It was so special to bring the diverse communities from the San Juan Region together in-person," said Danelle Hughes Norman, RPD Steering Committee Co-Chair, "to network and brainstorm the solutions needed to meet the issues of these changing times. This conference provided the opportunity to cultivate meaningful connections across communities through networking and shared learning. This relationship-building will strengthen the region as a whole.”
The conference provided unique opportunities for nonprofit, private sector and government leaders to learn and discuss key issues and challenges facing the region. A Innovations in Housing Walking Tour of Ridgway, the Keynote Communities in Transition Panel, and packed room for the Public/Private Partnerships as Instruments for Change panel all worked to catalyze cross-sector partnership and collaboration to make transformational change for our communities
In addition to providing a forum to address regional issues, the conference gave regional nonprofit staff members access to leadership and management training that is not readily available locally. Nonprofit professionals were able to participate in more than 30 professional development opportunities over the conference.
The conference concluded with a guided tour across the West End on June 9th. A bus full with 40 participants explored Norwood, Nucla, and Naturita guided by local leaders presenting on local history, economic development efforts, and visiting recent developments across all three communities. Over 20 local organizations and sites presented on the tour, including the Lone Cone Library, the Norwood Pinion Park Rural Homes project, downtown Nucla, and Camp V in Naturita among many other stops.
Carrie Andrew, Director of the Lone Cone Library and co-chair of the conference planning committee reflected on the West End tour, “We, of the West End, were so honored to be able to show off our communities to this group of statewide leaders and funders. Being able to showcase the critical work of our local nonprofits, new projects and parks we are proud of, as well as share our vision for the future to a group of leaders who can help fund our vision into reality, is such an amazing opportunity and something that we could never have pulled off without the inclusion in the 2022 San Juan RPD.”
The relationships built between local organizations and statewide funders help to break down barriers and ultimately result in stronger partnerships, increased access to resources and the development of long-term relationships. Fabula shared that “RPD is a grassroots effort to bridge the resource gap between rural and Front Range communities. It exposes funders and nonprofits alike to the unique challenges, as well as opportunities for partnership, that each diverse rural region of Colorado faces - and because of this ultimately more grant awards are being made to our rural communities to support their critical work.” From 2016 through 2020, statewide funders who participate in RPD have awarded over 1,300 grants, which totaled upwards of $41.2 million to rural nonprofits in the San Juan region.
It was further estimated that the local Steering Committee and conference attendees spent over $50,000 with businesses in the region, including catering, venues, design, printing, photography and other services because of the conference.
Rural Philanthropy Days is a statewide program of Community Resource Center (CRC). Community Resource Center supports, strengthens, and galvanizes change-makers across the nonprofit ecosystem, working together to create a more equitable Colorado. We believe in the power of nonprofits to affect change and support thriving communities. To achieve this, individuals, organizations, and the networks that comprise our sector must be supported with meaningful capacity building.
Media Contact: Event Contact:
Maria Fabula Melissa McKelvey
President & CEO Event Coordinator
Community Resource Center San Juan Rural Philanthropy Days 720.637.8381 sanjuanrpd@gmail.com
