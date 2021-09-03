The San Juan Nonprofit Council, in partnership with the Community Resource Center, announces two upcoming workshops for nonprofits primarily from Western Colorado.
Presented by one of the nation’s premier fundraising firms, Klein & Roth, the topics are “Getting Major Gifts” and “Planned Giving for Small Nonprofits” Both will be offered via Zoom.
“Getting Major Gifts” will take place on September 9 from 10:00 a.m. to noon. This will be a practical session that will suggest ideas and tools to increase fundraising dollars and build more meaningful relationships with members and donors.
“Planned Giving For Small Nonprofits,” on October 5 from 1:00-3:00 pm, will provide easy-to-implement strategies to encourage estate gifts. It is especially suited for organizations with an established base of at least 100 donors who contribute regularly, regardless of the size of their gifts.
The cost per session is $65; if you register for both, the cost is $100. Workshops will be capped at 75 participants. To register, go here: sanjuanrpd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.