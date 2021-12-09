The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests announce the departure of Gunnison District Ranger, Matt McCombs. McCombs will become the new State Forester for Colorado and the Director of the Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) in January 2022. Matt’s last day of work with the U.S. Forest Service will be Jan. 2.
Since Matt’s arrival to the GMUG, he has been instrumental in creating multiple partnerships and innovations that were critical to meeting the needs of the Gunnison Valley, uniting different interests in service to the common good while building foundational relationships that will far outlive his tenure. Matt brought new energy to the Forest along with a vast public relations background and a unique hardwiring toward collaboration or as he describes “doing something better together than you could not have done on your own.”
“I am deeply honored to have been selected as the new Director of Colorado State Forest Service and Colorado’s next State Forester,” said McCombs. “My time here on the Gunnison provided a fantastic opportunity to build working models in collaboration, climate adaptation and shared stewardship while enjoying the support and encouragement of a remarkable staff and innovation-minded community of forest lovers.” McCombs continued, “I’ll be taking these models to scale as Colorado’s next State Forester while leaving a piece of my heart buried here in the Gunnison Country.”
“Matt’s unique character, collaborative nature, and deep sense of public service will be greatly missed,” said Chad Stewart, GMUG Forest Supervisor. “He will be a perfect fit as the new State Forester for Colorado. We are thrilled to see him transition to this new role and look forward to continuing working with him in the new position.”
“I’ve been fortunate to witness Matt’s outstanding abilities to bring together diverse stakeholders to achieve stewardship during his tenure in the Gunnison Basin. Although the basin will miss Matt, I am incredibly excited for the future of the Colorado State Forest Service and our partners under his leadership. Expect big things from Matt!” said Sam Pankratz, former Supervisory Forester in the CSFS Gunnison Field Office.
For information and updates on current fire restrictions, conditions, and recreation opportunities on the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests visit the forest website. Connect with us on social media (Twitter and Facebook).
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.