The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests’ Ouray Ranger District is seeking public input on the popular Blue Lakes area, located in the Mt. Sneffels Wilderness. The feedback is part of a visitor use study being conducted this summer by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service, in partnership with Western Colorado University’s Center for Public Lands. "Western Colorado University's Center for Public Lands is proud to be partnering with the Forest Service to gather data and information about the use patterns, user experience and expectations for the Blue Lakes area," said Maddie Rehn, the Center's program director.
Increased visitation in recent years has caused multiple management challenges including safety issues related to illegal parking, user created campsites, visitor frustration and environmental degradation. “The community has already been very engaged on this project,” said Dana Gardunio, Ouray District Ranger. “I look forward to more public engagement as future management options are considered in greater detail.”
Two virtual community meetings will be held in conjunction with this study to provide information and answer questions from the public.
- Virtual Informational Webinar—July 22, 2021, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. To join, please connect via computer at: https://western.zoom.us/j/99802661036
- Virtual Public Engagement Meeting—Aug. 3, 2021, 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Please RSVP here by Aug. 1.
How to Provide Feedback:
Visitor use input will be gathered through various venues including online, email, mail, in person data gathering in the Blue Lakes area and virtual public meetings beginning July 2021.
Comments may be:
- Submitted online at: Visitor Use Study online commenting platform
- Mailed to: Ouray Ranger District Attn: Julie Jackson, 2505 South Townsend Ave., Montrose, CO 81401
- Emailed to: julie.jackson@usda.gov
Information will be available at the following locations:
- Ouray Ranger District (Montrose Public Lands Center), 2505 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose, CO 81401
- At both Blue Lakes trailheads
- Ouray, Ridgway and Montrose Visitor Centers
- Blue Lakes visitor use study website: https://www.centerforpubliclands.org/blue-lakes
The Mt. Sneffels Wilderness Area encompasses16,587 acres on the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests near the communities of Ridgway and Ouray. For additional information contact Julie Jackson (970) 240-5429, or julie.jackson@usda.gov.
For more information on current fire restrictions, conditions and recreation opportunities, visit the forest website or www.westslopefireinformation.com. Connect with us, or follow us on social media (Twitter and Facebook).
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.