Montrose, Colorado, Aug. 10, 2020 – The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests’ Ouray Ranger District, in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Uncompahgre Field Office, Natural Resource Conservation Service, the Mullin’s Ranch, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and the Colorado State Forest Service, is seeking scoping comments on the Baldy Mountain Landscape Resiliency and Habitat Improvement Project.
The primary purpose of this project is to reduce hazardous fuels and improve wildlife habitat for multiple species, including Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep. The project proposes to treat approximately 3,839 acres through mechanical vegetation thinning and prescribed burning. The long-term absence of fire on the landscape has caused a buildup of vegetation that has resulted in unhealthy conditions. These conditions have made the area more vulnerable to disturbances such as beetle and disease outbreaks, soil erosion and flooding, and uncharacteristically catastrophic wildfires.
“Considering the whole landscape and not limiting activities to just National Forest lands enables us to work collaboratively toward achieving benefits for both the land and wildlife” said Ouray District Ranger Dana Gardunio. “Having willing landowners like the Mullins, who share similar interests to improve forest health and wildlife habitat, is instrumental to the success of this project.”
“Whenever the BLM has an opportunity to collaborate across jurisdictional boundaries on a project with so many resource benefits—including decreasing the risk of catastrophic wildfire and improving habitat for a wide range of species—it’s a win for all of us,” added Acting BLM Uncompahgre Field Manager Amy Carmichael.
“Revitalizing the landscape is a key aspect of both the private landowners and the multi agency team ” said NRCS Range Management Specialist Amanda James. “It’s imperative for a project like this to have landowners like the Mullins whose goals and ideas are aligned with the agencies. With this level of cooperation, we are able to more successfully and efficiently restore the land to a healthy state.”
“Bringing together multiple agencies, private landowners and conservation organizations for this size treatment, with the widespread benefits that are expected, is truly outstanding. We hope that this project will become the showcase habitat improvement project for what can be done with this type of collaboration,” added Renzo DelPiccolo, Area Wildlife Manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
The project proposal, maps, and additional information are available on the project webpage: https://www.fs.usda.gov/projects/gmug/landmanagement/projects.
Comments on the project will be accepted for 30 days following the publication date of the legal notice in the Montrose Daily Press, the newspaper of record, or by Sept. 15, whichever date occurs later.
Comments can be submitted electronically through the project webpage, by accessing the “Comment/Object on Project” link found on the right-hand side of the page. For more options to submit comments see the Interested Party Letter on the project webpage.
For additional questions, please contact Luke Holguin, Wildlife Biologist at 970-642-4436; email luke.holguin@usda.gov.
