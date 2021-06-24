Around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23, the Groundhog Park fire was reported about 20 miles east of Lake City in the Los Pinos drainage on the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests, Saguache County.
The fire is approximately 1 acre with moderate to high spread potential, burning in dead and down spruce beetle-kill timber on steep terrain. Approximately 10 firefighters are working to suppress the fire and are assisted by one Type II helicopter. It was zero percent contained as of 2 p.m. on June 23. No additional resources have been ordered. Currently, there are no structures threatened. The Cebolla trail and Forest Road 790 remain open; however, visitors are asked to be aware of fire traffic and avoid the area.
Firefighter and public safety are the priorities on this incident.
