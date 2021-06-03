Colorado Parks and Wildlife's Highline Lake State Park will be hosting its first Kids Adventure Race on Sat., June 5. This is a first-time event and the park will not have any camping available on Saturday for the general public since all campsites have been reserved for the race.
In addition to the campsite closure on Saturday, the east side of Highline Lake will be closed to the public and park visitors will not be able to access the swim beach or the picnic areas on the east side. This closure is to keep the kids that are racing safe.
The east side of the park will reopen on Sun., June 6 to all activities. CPW appreciates the public’s cooperation with this closure.
For more information about Highline Lake State Park, please visit www.cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/Parks/highlinelake or call (970) 858-7208.
More information on the Kids Adventure Race is available at: https://www.kidsadventuregames.com/fruita.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.