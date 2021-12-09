An old graduate school connection for Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) mammals research section leader Chuck Anderson has led to CPW and Fort Collins-based non-profit organization Idea Wild helping to grow and strengthen conservation in the developing world.
CPW has been donating tracking collars and other equipment used in wildlife research projects to Idea Wild for the last decade. Idea Wild founder Wally Van Sickle and Anderson completed their master’s degrees together under Dr. Fred Lindzey at the University of Wyoming.
Idea Wild works with companies such as Advanced Telemetry Services (ATS) in Isanti, Minn., and Wildlife Materials out of Murphysboro, Ill., to refurbish equipment and connect them with biologists across the globe for use in their conservation efforts.
On Friday, Nov. 19, CPW deputy regional manager Shannon Schaller donated 50 used VHF (very high frequency) radio collars, antennas and receivers that were previously used in studies on Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep and mule deer.
Over the last decade, CPW has donated hundreds of used mule deer fawn VHF and doe GPS (store-on-board) collars. Used VHF and GPS collars that were deployed on lynx in Colorado to assess their survival rates following CPW’s reintroduction efforts for the species in the early 2000s have also been donated.
See more on CPW’s monitoring efforts on lynx in Colorado
“Many other entities or countries cannot afford this equipment, so it is wonderful that we are able to donate old radio collars and underused equipment to Idea Wild who can turn them around and repurpose them across the globe,” Schaller said. “It is great to highlight repurposing equipment for other countries and organizations working on conserving biodiversity globally.”
Last year, CPW’s mammals research section donated 240 GPS collars to Idea Wild, three of which went to Spain. The plan for those is to be used to assess the survival skills of Iberian lynx that are rehabilitated and reintroduced in the Castilla-La Mancha region. It is an area considered suitable for the reintroduction, mainly due to its habitat structure and optimal food resources among other factors.
Dr. Fernando Nájera, former Coordinator of Veterinary Services for Castilla-La Mancha’s Iberian lynx Reintroduction Program, said the main threats during the reintroduction of the species have a human origin - vehicle strikes and poaching. Tracking lynx is one of the tools employed to know the fate of individual animals and to monitor survival in this reintroduction landscape.
“We are extremely thankful to Idea Wild,” Dr. Najera said. “They have been supporting us for a long time now. They supported me with my work with Sunda clouded leopards back in 2013, and then with Iberian lynx since 2017.”
Idea Wild’s mission is to equip, empower and activate the world's most promising environmental leaders to grow and strengthen the movement to conserve the planet’s biodiversity.
Idea Wild originally initiated equipment grants for conservation relief efforts in Mexico, Central America, Colombia and Venezuela. Subsequently, Idea Wild expanded its scope to include the Caribbean, Madagascar, Southeast Asia, Europe and numerous countries throughout Africa and South America. Since its inception in 1991, Idea Wild has successfully supported over 6,300 conservation projects in over 140 countries.
“All the projects we are aiding with are in the developing world, where they do not even have access to the most basic equipment,” Van Sickle said.
It is not just tracking equipment that is needed, either. Idea Wild helps supply basic equipment such as laptop computers, game cameras, digital cameras, binoculars, tripods, GPS units, tents, backpacks, headlamps and so much more. You can learn more about Idea Wild by visiting their website, or to donate to the cause, please click here.
Equipment donated to Idea Wild has been used in research projects on elephants in South Africa, jaguars in Costa Rica, threatened primates in Sierra Leone, leopards in Nepal, humpback whales off Columbia and so much more. You can see all of its past projects by clicking here.
