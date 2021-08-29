Diverse speakers and topics will span the breadth of considerations about mine reclamation, waste management and water protection at the 11th annual San Juan Mining & Reclamation Conference (SJMRC) in Telluride on September 22 to 24. Watershed nonprofits from around the San Juan Mountains will gather scientists, artists, communicators, and community leaders to consider the intersection of mining and reclamation with arts and humanities.
The SJMRC committee announced the program for the 2021 conference, as well as plans for safety precautions against the spread of COVID-19. The Telluride event will also integrate art exhibits and performances to demonstrate the conference theme, Solving Pandora’s Box: the application of the arts and humanities to the challenges of mining and reclamation. The Conference Committee consists of Mountain Studies Institute with offices in Durango and Silverton, San Miguel Watershed Coalition, Headwaters Alliance, and Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership
On Thursday, Sept. 23, the conference will offer a full day of short presentations at the Sheridan Opera House in downtown Telluride. Session 1 is focused on art, design and creative values with a keynote talk by Kate Jones of Telluride Arts District, titled “Culture claims: The arts and historic mining properties on the Western Slope.” Other presentations are “Form follows function: Lessons from passive mine water treatment systems” by Bob Hedin, “Public and private collaboration brings Idarado houses back from the cliff” by Devon Horntvedt and Melissa Chalona, and “The Revenue-Virginius Mine: Revitalizing Ouray’s mining heritage through public engagement” by Todd Jesse.
Next on the program is a Lightning Pitch Round from participants in the Mining Solutions Bootcamp, co-sponsored by Mountain Studies Institute and the Telluride Venture Accelerator. The bootcamp offers start-up businesses and projects the opportunity to refine their concepts, develop funding sources, and network with potential partners.
Session 2, focusing on humanistic community engagement, includes “A collaborative watershed management vision for mining country: The Pebble project story by Ann Maest, Robert Prucha, and Cameron Wobus; “Ecosystem services: Benefits and considerations for the cleanup of contaminated mine sites” by Michele Mahoney and Matt Harwell; and “Casting a broader net: Using art to communicate environmental effects of mining” by Katherine Walton-Day and team.
Session 3, focusing on imaginative solutions to technical challenges, starts with “Effects of hydrologic variability and remedial actions on metal loading near Silverton, Colorado” by Tanya Petach. Also included in the session is a technical solutions panel with presentations about innovative passive water treatment with minimal waste in remote areas, the new ProofPassiveTM treatment assessment tool for NGOs, and rare-earth metal recovery, hydropower, structure reuse and other abandoned mine drainage treatment possibilities.
At the Sheridan, the featured artist will be Tom Livingstone, a Silverton-based photographer who will exhibit black and white photographs of historic mining sites and structures in the San Juan Mountains, highlighting the beauty and need for preservation. A preview of his work can be seen on vimeo. Additional announcements about artists and performers, who will appear on Sept. 23 evening at the Telluride Transfer Warehouse, will be made in the weeks leading up to the conference.
The conference begins on Wednesday, Sept. 22, with a Welcome Reception at Peaks Resort in Mountain Village. On Thursday evening is Pandora's Party with networking, music and art exhibits at the Transfer Warehouse. On Friday, Sept. 24, registrants can select from morning and afternoon field tours to Pandora Mill and Bulkhead plus the Valley Floor Project and Ophir Area Projects including Matterhorn Mill and Carribeau Reclamation Site.
Due to increased concern regarding COVID-19 and the Delta variant in southwestern Colorado, the Conference Committee is taking precautions to ensure the safety of our communities, which is our highest priority. We are now offering a hybrid ticket option for online presentations, all receptions and tours are outside, and additional precautions will be taken during the event to limit the spread of the virus.
Conference registration is $75 (in-person) for Thursday conference sessions and party; $65 (online) for Thursday conference sessions; $35 for the Wednesday welcome reception (in-person), and $25 per tour (in-person). Registration is included in sponsorships (view sponsor information). Scholarships available (contact Mountain Studies Institute at info@mountainstudies.org)
Alpine Lodging is offering a 10% discount, valid for conference registrants between September 20-27, when booked online at www.telluridelodging.com with the promotional booking code “sjmrc2021” at checkout.
Additional conference information is at http://www.mountainstudies.org/sjmrc.
