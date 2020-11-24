As the summer season draws to a close, the Montrose Farmers Market is still open for the chilly weather! The Montrose Farmers Market is the only year-round market on the western slope, and after 42 years we’re still serving our community fresh, local produce and goods. Shop local this holiday season, with a wide selection of artisan crafts, seasonal produce, coffee, honey, baked goods, meats, and so much more! Times and Dates for market are as followed:
Holiday Market: 10 am to 1 pm on Centennial Plaza and South 1st St.
November 7th
November 14th
November 21st
December 5th
December 12th
December 19th
Winter Market: 10 am to 1 pm in the Centennial Meeting Room (every other weekend, dates below)
January 9th
January 23rd
February 6th
February 20th
March 6th
March 20th
April 3rd
April 17th
SNAP and Double Up Food Bucks service are still available at the manager’s table! Bring your EBT card and double your dollars to spend on fresh fruits and veggies! Curbside service is also available for our holiday and winter market. Seasonal selection of produce and market goods at a $20 value, customers can pay cash, card, SNAP/Double Up, or market dollars! Order yours today: http://tiny.cc/vfpfoodbox (link can also be found on the Montrose Farmers Market Facebook page).
COVID precautions will continue to be implemented.
Details:
The Montrose Farmers’ Market is a weekly gathering of vendors selling local fruit, vegetables, meat, crafts, and more.
Date and time: Saturdays 10:00am-1:00pm, first 3 weeks of November and December 2020, every other weekend starting January 9th 2021
Location: Montrose Centennial Plaza and Centennial Meeting Room, 15-99 S Uncompahgre Ave, Montrose, CO 81401
Cost: Free to attend
The Montrose Farmers’ Market is a program of Valley Food Partnership (VFP), a local non-profit dedicated to local food access and support for local agriculture production and education. Visit VFP’s website www.ValleyFoodPartnership.org for more information regarding programs offered by Valley Food Partnership.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.