A grant from Colorado Parks and Wildlife will allow a mountain bike association to study new areas for trails in the Ouray County area of southwest Colorado.
CPW has issued similar planning grants to various organizations around the state for several years. With this $45,000 planning grant, the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association (COPMOBA) will study three areas where trails could be developed: In the Ironton area, just south of the town of Ouray; the Dallas Trail west of Ridgway; and the Stealy Mountain/Cimarron Ridge areas near Owl Creek Pass west of Ridgway. The trails, if built, will be non-motorized and open to cyclists, hikers and horseback riders.
In developing trail plans, COPMOBA will work cooperatively with CPW, the U.S. Forest Service, the BLM and other local government agencies and organizations. CPW’s trail planners work with the agency’s biologists to assure that trails do not impact wildlife habitat. The planning work should be done in about two years.
Anyone interested in learning more or commenting on this project can go to COPMOBA’s web site: www.copmoba.org/ridgway. A public meeting on the project will be scheduled for early winter. Comments or questions about the project should be submitted by Nov. 30.
