The League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley and the Uncompahgre Valley Education Association (UVEA) are co-sponsoring a candidate forum for the Montrose County Board of Education. The forum will be held Monday, October 18, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Ute Indian Museum, 17253 Chipeta Road, Montrose, CO. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Masks are recommended.
Linda Gann (League member) will moderate the forum. Questions will be taken from the audience.
Candidates include: District A – Jeff Bachman, District C – Andrew Neal and Alice Murphy, District E – Cortney Loyd and Sarah Fishering, District F – Dawn Schieldt and Eric Kelley, and District G – Stephen Bush.
For more information about the candidates see the Montrose County School District Board of Education Elections website: https://www.mcsd.org/BoardElections.aspx
