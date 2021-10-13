MCSD

The League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley and the Uncompahgre Valley Education Association (UVEA) are co-sponsoring a candidate forum for the Montrose County Board of Education.  The forum will be held Monday, October 18, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Ute Indian Museum, 17253 Chipeta Road, Montrose, CO.  Doors open at 5:30 p.m.  Masks are recommended.

Linda Gann (League member) will moderate the forum.  Questions will be taken from the audience. 

Candidates include:  District A – Jeff Bachman, District C – Andrew Neal and Alice Murphy, District E – Cortney Loyd and Sarah Fishering, District F – Dawn Schieldt and Eric Kelley, and District G – Stephen Bush.

For more information about the candidates see the Montrose County School District Board of Education Elections website:  https://www.mcsd.org/BoardElections.aspx

