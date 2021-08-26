A Nucla man has pleaded guilty to a felony charge after billing Colorado Parks and Wildlife for thousands of dollars in fertilizer that he never actually bought.
In a deal with the 7th Judicial District Attorney in Montrose, 53-year-old Jimmy Guire agreed to plead guilty to one felony count of attempting to influence a public servant.
Guire had been facing 11 felony charges including forgery of a public record, attempting to influence a public servant and theft of $5,000-$20,000.
The plea agreement calls for Guire to serve a three-year deferred sentence and pay approximately $17,000 in restitution to CPW.
A CPW investigation discovered Guire had falsified receipts he turned into the CPW Habitat Partnership Program (HPP) for reimbursement. The Uncompahgre HPP committee relied on such receipts and paid Guire approximately $17,000 from 2014-18.
The falsification was discovered by CPW in 2019. As part of the plea agreement, Guire is also prohibited from participating in the HPP for a three-year probationary period.
“HPP is a longstanding program which is funded from the sale of big game licenses,” said CPW Area 18 Wildlife Manager Rachel Sralla. “It is incredibly successful in mitigating conflicts between wildlife and agriculture. And it allows great work to be done which benefits both agriculture and wildlife.”
Sralla said the theft from the HPP program was not just about the money. It impacted other honest property owners.
“The theft of these funds directly reduced the amount of good, on-the-ground work that was able to be done,” Sralla said. “Seeing this case through to disposition indicates its significance to the people of Colorado.”
CPW regularly accepts HPP applications from landowners. HPP projects include habitat improvement through seeding, fertilization, weed and brush control, tree and shrub cutting, prescribed burns, water developments and grazing management.
The intent of those projects is to improve and/or create habitat that will provide more forage in an area to be utilized by big game and livestock.
“The Habitat Partnership Program strives to reduce wildlife conflicts our local agriculture producers experience related to fence and forage issues,” said CPW Statewide HPP Coordinator Michael Blanck. “The work of this program assists in meeting our agency's game management objectives and serves as a benefit to not only landowners but hunters, as well.”
Sralla said CPW takes these crimes seriously and appreciates the work of the 7th Judicial District in winning a plea agreement in the case that included significant restitution to the agency.
“We are disappointed that someone would want to take advantage of the available resources meant to support our local producers and fund the various habitat-related projects,” Blanck said. “I appreciate our Uncompahgre Committee and HPP staff for their diligence and commitment to this program and for their hard work on this case.”
For more information, contact Area Wildlife Manager Rachel Sralla at 970-252-6010 or District Wildlife Manager Kelly Crane at 970-252-6000.
