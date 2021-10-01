People and their pets are cautioned to avoid contact with water in Dome Lakes State Wildlife Area because of a toxic blue-green algae bloom that could be harmful if touched or ingested.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is concerned about the increased levels of toxicity found Tuesday in tests of the water at Upper Dome Lake after elevated levels of algae continued to be observed in a turquoise-colored film and in testing of the reservoir near the boat ramp.
CPW Area Wildlife Manager Brandon Diamond advised people to be aware and avoid recreating in waters with visible algae blooms. Follow the instructions on all CPW cautionary signs posted at the lake about blue-green algae.
Do not let dogs or other animals drink water from any portion of Upper Dome Lake. Until further notice, CPW recommends that dogs not swim in or drink reservoir waters.
Contact a doctor or veterinarian if, after exposure to the water, individuals or pets exhibit nausea, vomiting, digestive distress, breathing problems, seizure or unexplained illness.
“All skin-to-water contact should be avoided for humans and pets,” Diamond said. “Contact with the water could cause minor skin rashes and make pets ill. Avoidance is the best policy.”
Fishing is still allowed, but be careful to avoid the water. Toxins accumulate in the liver and guts of fish, so it is important that any fish taken from the water is properly cleaned and thoroughly cooked before eating.
Algae blooms are common when temperatures rise and usually occur later in the summer. The algae conditions will continue to change, and there may be more or less toxins in the next few days. CPW will continually monitor the lake to see if the toxic levels increase or decrease and will adjust the status from caution, danger or closed, accordingly.
Dome Lakes SWA is a 420-acre property in Saguache County with good fishing. Other forms of recreation still allowed at the SWA include: picnicking, hiking, wildlife viewing and camping. The next waterfowl hunting season will begin Oct. 2.
Algae are an important part of aquatic food webs, but some types of blue-green algae are capable of producing toxins that may cause negative health impacts for humans and pets at elevated concentrations. Currently there is no method to remove toxins from lakes.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) recommends the following:
- Keep kids out
- No pets in water
- Do not drink water
- Avoid contact with algae
- If exposed, shower immediately
More information on blue-green algae is available on CDPHE’s website.
The public can help reduce the occurrence of blue-green algae blooms by preventing nutrients (nitrogen and phosphorus) from entering waterways through responsible use of lawn fertilizers, picking up pet waste and avoiding using de-icers that contain urea.
