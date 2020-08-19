Ridgway State Park swim beach closed for the summer
RIDGWAY, Colo. – A big draw-down of water at Ridgway Reservoir has forced the closing of the swim beach at Ridgway State Park. Only wading will be allowed in that area for the remainder of the summer.
The park remains open for camping, hiking, picnicking and boating. The boat ramp is open, so boaters can continue to use the reservoir. Hand-launched craft such as paddleboards, kayaks, canoes and small sailboats can use the Dallas Creek area on the south side of the state park to access the water. All water-craft users must wear or have on-board a personal floatation device (PFD).
Those using the Dallas Creek area should not drive over vegetation.
Ridgway Reservoir is an irrigation impoundment that supplies water to farms, ranches and government agencies downstream in the Uncompahgre Valley. Due to the dry conditions water must be shipped downstream for agricultural production and municipal use.
Ridgway State Park offers 250 campsites and three yurts for overnight stays. Reservations are required to use those facilities and can be made at cpwshop.com.
A day-use pass for the park costs $9 per vehicle, and annual passes good for all 41 state parks are just $80. The park is located about 20 miles south of Montrose on U.S. Highway 550.
