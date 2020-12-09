Construction work is getting underway to improve the heaviest use areas in Rifle Falls State Park. When completed the waterfall viewing area and trails near the falls will be more able to handle the growing number of visitors at this West Slope treasure.
Workers will begin removing the pedestrian bridge at the base of Rifle Falls on Monday, Dec. 14. Construction will also enhance the viewing area near the base of the falls.
While the park will remain open during construction, visitors will not be able to use the popular loop hiking trail to cross below the falls. The caves on the east side of Rifle Creek and the trails east of the falls can still be accessed by hiking the upper section of the Coyote Trail and backtracking on the loop.
“We are completing this work during the winter when visitation slows down,” explained Park Manager Brian Palcer. “People who enjoy experiencing the beauty of the falls during the winter will still have access to the viewing area for the falls.”
A new, improved pedestrian bridge will be added and the construction work should be completed in mid-February, in time for the busy spring season at Rifle Falls. Anyone with questions about the park or the construction project can contact Rifle Falls State Park at 970-625-1607.
