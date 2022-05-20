The Simms Fire was reported today on the Ouray Ranger District of the Uncompahgre National Forest. It is burning in Pinyon Juniper with active fire behavior.
Structures in the fire’s path are threatened. To ensure public safety, a mandatory evacuation order has been issued by the Ouray and Montrose Sheriff’s Office’s. The evacuation area extends five miles beyond the fire’s estimated point of origin approximately 15 miles southwest of Montrose and includes the area between Simms Mesa Road and Government Springs Road, including Wildcat Canyon.
Crews are on scene working to suppress the fire as quickly as possible. Resources assigned include two heavy engines, two Type 6 engines and a fuels crew. Additional resources, including a Complex Incident Management Team, Multi Mission Aircraft, and crews have been ordered and are in route. At this time, the fire is estimated to be 370 acres in size. Earlier in the week a prescribed burn was conducted in the vicinity which was monitored daily. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
For additional information, please call (970) 252-4545. To learn more about the evacuation orders, please visit https://montrosecountysheriffsoffice.com/ and https://ouraycountyco.gov/.
For information and updates on current fire restrictions, conditions and recreation opportunities on the GMUG visit the forest website, GMUG Fire Info page or www.westslopefireinformation.com. Connect with us on social media (Twitter and Facebook).
