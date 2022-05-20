Simms Fire – Update
Montrose, Colorado, May 20, 2022
Name: Simms Fire
Location: 15 miles southwest of Montrose
Size: 371 acres
Cause: Under investigation
Jurisdiction: USFS and BLM
Resources Assigned: 2 air tankers, 2 large helicopter, 10 engines, 2 water tenders, 1 dozer, 2 fire modules, 1 Type 2 IA crew
Estimated Containment: 0%
Threatened Structures: 10
Structures Lost: 3
Emergency Evacuations: Ouray county–within 5 miles of beyond point of origin.
As of 8 a.m., Friday, May 20, the Simms fire showed no growth overnight. The fire is located 15 miles southwest of Montrose and 0.5 mile south of the Ouray and Montrose county line. The fire is being aggressively suppressed. Yesterday and overnight firefighters made good progress constructing hand and dozer lines. Air tankers and helicopters were used yesterday to assist fire resources with retardant and water drops to slow fire progression. Additional air and fire resources are on order. Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team 1 will arrive today. No utilities are impacted at this time.
A cold front has moved into the I-70 corridor and will be pushing southward through the early morning hours toward the fire. Southwest gusts of 15 to 25 MPH are possible ahead of the front. Northwesterly winds are expected with persistent cloud cover and possible precipitation is expected.
In the interest of public safety, fire officials ask the public to please avoid the area and respect all emergency closures. Firefighter and public safety remain the priorities on this incident. At this time, the evacuation order is still in effect. If you are in the evacuation zone and need assistance, please contact the fire information line below. Residents in the area are encouraged to sign up for emergency notifications (CodeRED) through their local sheriff’s office websites. For evacuees, a red cross evacuation center has been set up in Ridgway at the Ridgway Secondary School, 1200 Green St. For more information and updates visit: https://cowyredcrossblog.org/simms-fire/
For more information, please call the new fire information line at (970) 765-7309.
Fire Information Links:
Simms Fire InciWeb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8117/
West Slope Fire Information: www.WestSlopeFireInfo.com
GMUG Fire Info Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GMUGFireInfo
Wildfire fire smoke may affect your health. For more information visit: https://www.colorado.gov/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health.
