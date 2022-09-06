The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests announce the Sunshine Campground and Silver Jack Overlook project. This project consists of replacing outdated toilet facilities and water lines at the Sunshine Campground and outdated toilet facilities at the Silver Jack Overlook area.
The first phase of the project will include building demolishing. Construction began Aug. 23 and is anticipated to continue through the month of September. The final phase, consisting of installation of new facilities, is anticipated to occur spring, 2023. During construction porta-johns will be available at Sunshine Campground. No restroom facilities will be available at the Silver Jack Overlook during construction.
For additional information, project updates or questions please contact Logan Foster at (970) 589-9860 or logan.foster@usda.gov.
For information and updates on current fire restrictions, conditions, and recreation opportunities on the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests visit the forest website.
