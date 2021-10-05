The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests issued a Closure Order for the Richmond Pass Trailhead and the lower portion of the National Forest System Trail (NFST) #250–Richmond Pass Trail, north of Highway 550 beginning Sept. 17, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2021 or until the Closure Order is rescinded. The upper portion of the Richmond Pass Trail will still be accessible via alternative trailheads.
The Richmond Pass Trailhead is located at an area where mining has historically occurred. The Irene Mine site was abandoned over 100 years ago and three piles of hazardous mine waste and a collapsed, draining adit remain in the vicinity of the trailhead. The purpose of the closure is for public health and safety during a Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA) Time-Critical Removal Action (TCRA) at the Site. The objective of the TCRA is to reduce the potential for exposure to heavy metals and to reduce the potential for contaminants to migrate or be released.
This project includes removing and consolidating hazardous waste materials into an on-Site repository. The repository will be lined and capped and all affected areas will be revegetated. Hydrologic controls will also be constructed to divert water runoff around the repository. This action will also include trailhead and parking area improvements.
A Preliminary Assessment/Site Investigation Report was completed in 2020 to assess the potential risk. Comparison of the metal concentrations in the sediment samples indicated that several metals posed a potential risk. Lead was the most prevalent metal reported at levels that exceeded the human and ecological benchmarks. Lead can be harmful to humans, especially children. Lead is a common heavy metal found in mine waste. For more information about lead, please visit: www.epa.gov/lead. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Agency for toxic substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) also has a series of summaries about contaminants, called ToxFAQs. You can find ToxFAQs on lead at www.atsdr.cdc.gov/toxfaqs.
For additional information, project updates, or questions please contact Bryan Barrett at bryan.barrett2@usda.gov or the Ouray District Office at 970-240-5300.
For more information on current fire restrictions, conditions and recreation opportunities, visit the forest website or www.westslopefireinformation.com. Connect with us or follow us on social media (Twitter and Facebook).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.