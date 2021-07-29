We are five days out from the Root to Tip: A Celebration of our Local Producers, presented by RE/MAX Alpine View, scheduled for Friday, July 30 at 6pm at the Montrose County Event Center.
Here's a recap of what you you can look forward to:
A three course meal, catered by Serving Grace Catering, featuring locally sourced produce from Mattics Orchards, Honey Acre Farms, Kinikin Processing, Homestead Natural Meats, South River Aquaponics, Rocking W Cheese & Milkand Cortez Milling. With treats to follow from Alpen Confections.
Additionally, locally manufactured beverages will be featured throughout including wine from Berkeley Estate Cellarsand LaNoue DuBois Winery, beer from Horsefly Brewing Company, Colorado Boy Pizzeria & Brewery, Two Rascals Brewing Co. and spirits from Storm King Distilling Co.
Live music from Tyller Gummersall, sponsored by the Rocky Mountain Farmers Union.
Key note with the the Ohnmacht Sisters of Whiskey Sisters Supply, this won't be your common all garden key note, so hold on to your hats and get ready to #ThinkOutsidetheBarn.
Oh yeh and did we mention that A Time to Celebrate will be setting the scene with wizardry of Anne Gibbins.
If you haven't purchased ticket yet, don't delay visit: https://montrosecountyfairandrodeo.com/root-to-tip/ or call 970 964 2187.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.