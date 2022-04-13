Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership Communications Director Tanya Ishikawa and Board President Dennis Murphy receive a check for $7,500 from RIGS Fly Shop & Guide Service co-owner Tim Patterson. The donation was from the proceeds of A Benefit for the Uncompahgre River at the Fly Fishing Film Tour at the Ouray County 4H Event Center in Ridgway. Nearly 200 audience members came to the event co-sponsored by RIGS and Telluride Angler. In addition to silent auction and drawing donations from both lead sponsors, other donations were received from Ouray Brewery, The Liquor Store, Yeti, and artist Emma Yardley. Plus, food was provided by Beyond the Board and several volunteers assisted in making the evening a great success!
