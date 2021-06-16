watershed logo
wildflowers

Saturday, July 17, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Guided Wildflower Walk through the Watershed

Mary Menz

Join Mary Menz, co-author of Common Wildflowers of the San Juan Mountains, for a guided walk in the Upper Uncompahgre River Watershed, from Atlas Mill to Twin Falls. Learn about the amazing native plants as well as the unwanted noxious weeds and Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership’s projects for improving water quality in the San Juan Mountains. Easy physical level but the elevation is 8,000-plus. Group size is limited to 16 guests. $35 donation for adults and $20 for children (13 and under) requested to support UWP’s nonprofit activities.

wildflower

More information & registration: Email Tanya at uwpcommunications@gmail.com or leave a message at 970-325-3010, or visit https://www.uncompahgrewatershed.org/event/guided-wildflower-walk-2021.

Upcoming Events
June 23: Meet Your Watershed conversation in the park
July 17: Guided Wildflower Walk up to Yankee Boy Basin
July 28: Meet Your Watershed conversation in the park 
August 25: Meet Your Watershed conversation in the park 
REMINDER: Ridgway RiverFest postponed to August 28, 2021
Sept. 18: Love Your Gorge volunteer day
Sept. 22-24: San Juan Mining & Reclamation Conference
October: Unc River Cleanup at Pa-Co-Chu-Puk 