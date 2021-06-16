Saturday, July 17, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Guided Wildflower Walk through the Watershed
Join Mary Menz, co-author of Common Wildflowers of the San Juan Mountains, for a guided walk in the Upper Uncompahgre River Watershed, from Atlas Mill to Twin Falls. Learn about the amazing native plants as well as the unwanted noxious weeds and Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership’s projects for improving water quality in the San Juan Mountains. Easy physical level but the elevation is 8,000-plus. Group size is limited to 16 guests. $35 donation for adults and $20 for children (13 and under) requested to support UWP’s nonprofit activities.
More information & registration: Email Tanya at uwpcommunications@gmail.com or leave a message at 970-325-3010, or visit https://www.uncompahgrewatershed.org/event/guided-wildflower-walk-2021.
