Blue Creek map

 

Project Resumes on US 50 at Little Blue Creek Canyon March 7, 2022

The Little Blue Creek Canyon US 50 (Mile Points 123-127) project will resume with light roadway work with occasional alternating one-way traffic with no nighttime closures through March 31.

Beginning Monday, March 7, road closures associated with construction on the US 50 Little Blue Creek Canyon 4-mile critical safety improvement project between Montrose and Gunnison (Mile Points 123 -127) will begin with alternating one-way traffic until winter conditions subside. Regularly scheduled road closures are targeted to resume in April 2022, depending on the weather.

"The timing of the project resuming was made with the spring storm cycles and the end of winter conditions," said Kathleen Wanatowicz, Public Information Manager for the Little Blue Creek Canyon project. "At this time, the project team is working with the U.S. Department of Transportation and CDOT to determine when the scheduled closures, including nighttime closures, will return."

Prior to the most impactful road closures resuming, the project team will release information in advance closure dates and the 2022 construction schedule.

PROJECT FUNDING AND PARTNERS

 

American Civil Constructors West Coast (ACC) continues to work in partnership with the Federal Highway Administration, Central Federal Lands Highway Division (FHWA-CFLHD), and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) to minimize impacts on local communities as much as possible. The US 50 Little Blue Creek Canyon improvement project results from a partnership with the FHWA-CFLHD and CDOT. The $40 million project is provided by a $20 million grant from the Colorado Federal Lands Access Program (FLAP), with CDOT providing the matching $20 million. The project is also in cooperation with the U.S. Forest Service (USFS), Grand Mesa Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests, the US Bureau of Land Management (BLM), and the National Park Service (NPS). Work also includes guardrail replacement, additional rockfall catchment area, new signage, and striping.

 

    PROJECT & TRAVEL INFO

For additional information about this project, including assistance for agricultural producers and residents of the Arrowhead community, contact the project team.

·     Project infoline: 970-340-4333

·     Project email: us50LittleBlue@gmail.com

·     Project webpage: www.us50info.comf

·     Project text updates: Text us50 to 21000

