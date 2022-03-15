The Valley Symphony Association Chorus presents their spring concert on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 3pm at the Montrose Pavilion. The performance is the one performance of the season that features only the VSA Chorus.
The songs will take the audience back to the era in which the VSA was founded. In 1970, a small group of classical musicians met in the parlor of Wilma and Charles Lowell's Eckert home. By 1982, there were 30 musicians practicing once a week in Delta and performing four annual concerts. Over the years, the group has progressed, growing in size and musical ability.
In the late 1990s and early 2000s, the Grand Mesa Singers and the Christmas in the Valley Chorus were seasonal contributors, mainly at Christmas concerts. In 2002, these choral groups combined, and the Valley Symphony Orchestra (VSO) became the Valley Symphony Association (VSA) to include both orchestra and chorus.
Today, the VSA is in the midst of its milestone 50th season. A regional all-volunteer performing arts organization, the VSA supports musicians of all ages and walks of life who hail from throughout the Western Slope, including the Uncompahgre, Grand, and North Fork Valleys.
Spanning one of the most diverse musical decades of all time, this toe-tapping concert will take the audience on a journey highlighting the best of American-born rock and pop. “We'll even get soulful and funky,” said VSA Chorus Conductor Katy Kristoffersen. “This concert is all about fun, and marks the first year in which chorus members auditioned for their roles. We are looking forward to showcasing the strength and beauty of their combined voices.”
Montrose Regional Health is the March concert partner. “As the leading healthcare facility in the San Juan Valley, MRH offers patients personalized and professional healthcare, backed by the latest technology and practices,” VSA Board Member Priscilla Fry said. “We’re so grateful to have them as a jubilee season concert partner, and we
would like to extend a special and heartfelt thank you for the care they’ve provided to the community during the pandemic.”
“The music we perform is exciting, fun, and accessible to everyone in the community,” VSA President Hartland H. Clubb, Jr., said. “And with ticket prices for students 17 and under at just $5, young people can attend this concert that will feature classic hits from James Taylor to Queen, The Doobie Brothers to Paul Simon. It’s full of songs people of all ages know and love.”
Tickets: students $5; adults $20 presale or $25 at the door.
For information, upcoming concerts and news on our 2022-2023 season, the audition process, and tickets, visit the VSA on Facebook @valleysymphonyassociation or at ValleySymphony.org. Tickets are available in Delta at Clubb’s (502 Main St) and in Montrose at Colorado Smiles (601 S 3rd St). Other inquiries may be directed to 970-275-8676 or info@ValleySymphony.org.
