From teenagers to 80-somethings, over 100 regional musicians in the Valley Symphony Association Orchestra and Chorus share the stage to present their annual sell-out spectacular, Christmas by Candlelight. Performances are slated for Saturday, December 4 at 7:30pm and Sunday, December 5 at 3pm at the Montrose Pavilion.
The VSA is a regional all-volunteer arts organization in its milestone 50th season. Musicians of all ages and walks of life hail from throughout the Western Slope, including the Uncompahgre, Grand, and North Fork Valleys.
“This year, we’re featuring ‘Christmas on Broadway and Film,’ as tunes and soundtracks from these mediums have become instantly recognizable and integral staples of the end-of-the-year festivities we communally share,” said VSA Publicist Stacey Ryan. Along with popular secular seasonal selections, the VSA will perform an array of traditional carols, hymns, and spirituals. The concert will culminate with the “Hallelujah” chorus from Handel’s “Messiah.”
“We are grateful to Volunteers of America (VOA) for stepping up as our December concert partner for the third season in a row,” VSA Board Member Priscilla Fry said.
“Music brings passion and joy to life, and we witness the amazing effects music has in the lives of those we serve in our various healthcare and housing programs,” VOA Regional Marketing Director Erin Berge said. “The missions of the VSA and VOA align in that we both seek to uplift and enrich lives. One of many ways we provide this is through the enjoyment of music. Music sparks memories and connects us to our happiest moments, especially around the holidays. We sincerely appreciate the opportunity to partner with the VSA in their Christmas by Candlelight concerts.”
Tickets: students $5; adults $20 presale or $25 at the door.
For information, upcoming concerts, the audition process, and tickets, visit the VSA on Facebook @valleysymphonyassociation or at ValleySymphony.org. Tickets are available in Delta at Clubb’s (502 Main St). Other inquiries may be directed to 970-275-8676 or info@ValleySymphony.org.
About the Valley Symphony Association
Bringing classical music to life since 1970, the Valley Symphony Association has culturally enriched the community and its members by bringing together some of the best volunteer musicians from the North Fork, Grand, and Uncompahgre Valleys and throughout the Western Slope to discover and present works of great composers, past and present. Performances range from classical orchestral to upbeat pops, from purely instrumental to purely choral, to a combination of both.
About Our Concert Partner: Volunteers of America (VOA)
In Western Colorado, VOA provides a network of housing and health services, mostly to older adults including four independent senior apartment communities, The Homestead of Montrose assisted living; Valley Manor Care Center and Horizons Care Center, both offering long term care, short-term rehabilitation and memory support; Home Health of Western Colorado with in-home skilled nursing care; Senior CommUnity Care PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) with wrap around services to help keep participants living independently at home; Senior CommUnity Meals with community dining sites and meals on wheels; and AdvantAge Health Resource Centers offering options counseling, referrals and information.
