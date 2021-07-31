The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests in partnership with Back Country Hunters and Anglers and National Environmental Education Foundation, is seeking volunteers for either Aug. 13–14 or Aug. 27–28 from 9 a.m.– 3 p.m. to assist with a big game winter range project in the Craig Point area of the Norwood Ranger District. Actual installation dates will be determined by interested participant response.
Due to an increase in motorized travel in the Craig Point big-game winter range area during closure periods, new buck-and-pole fencing and gates need to be installed to secure the area for wildlife sustainability. Wildlife is most vulnerable during winter months when temperatures drop, snow accumulates and food resources become scarce. We are looking for volunteers to help with this wildlife protection project.
Following a safety briefing, groups will be organized for a variety of tasks. Tasks may include drilling holes, hammering large spikes, lifting heavy metal gate parts or wood poles, pouring and mixing cement, leveling and setting posts and holding and lifting heavy objects. Volunteers should bring sturdy work boots, leather work gloves, eye protection, sun protection, layers for changing weather, a hat, refillable water bottle and a sack lunch. Water and cold drinks will be provided.
Interested individuals and groups are being asked to RSVP here by July 31. For additional information and other volunteer opportunities contact Jennifer Heidergott at Jennifer.Heidergott@USDA.gov.
For more information on current fire restrictions, conditions and recreation opportunities, visit the forest website or www.westslopefireinformation.com. Connect with us, or follow us on social media (Twitter and Facebook).
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.