Paonia K-8 school

Congratulations to the students who made the 6th Grade Honor Roll

6th Grade Honor Roll

Front Row: Colin McMahon, Klara Kiss, Jace McCrain, Emberlee Vierra, Sierra Puharich.

Back Row:  Addison Emmons, Yatziri Martinez, Cartier Antonez, Amara Tooker, Adrian Dennison, Gunnar Lee, Cole McCrain, Ben Johnson, Levi Morgan, Principal Amelia Baldwin.

Not Pictured:  Perla Mojarro, Alex Martina

Congratulations to the students who made the 7th Grade Honor Roll

7th Grade Honor Roll

Front Row: Ruby Jackson, Ashley Pantoja-Torres, Dylan Scherba, Tyreen Farnsworth, Kendal Sievertsen, Canyon Watkins

Back Row:  Saskia Marlin, Ashley Gibson, David Audelo Garcia, Austin Littlejohn, Mara Peters, Principal Amelia Baldwin

Not Pictured:  Jayden Mastro, Lauren Miller, Riley Abney, Orion Rose

Congratulations to the students who made the 8th Grade Honor Roll

8th grade honor roll

Front Row: Lily Isaacson, Avery Kinser, Deja White

Back Row:  Braydon Hendrix, Jasmine Vasquez, McKenna Frye, Will Wrich, Taylor Wist, Principal Amelia Baldwin.

Not Pictured:  Elliot Hickam, Ethan Rogers, Iain Straub, Lily Lowe, Max Peluso, Caden Pfeifer, Sky Rieks

 

Paonia K8 School is proud to recognize the following students who received Eagle Tag Awards for their performance on the 21-22 Colorado Measures of Academic Success assessments.  These students earned Eagle Tags for Exceeding Expectations or having High Growth on the state assessments last year.  Way to go Eagles!!

Big honors pd8

Front Row: Billy Roach, Dillon Scherba, Ruby Jackson, Sayde Allen, Kayla Lubin, Kaylynne Miller, Aaron Frazier, Jace McCrain, Cole McCrain, Tristin Moss, Sierra Puharich, Klara Kiss, Yatziri Martinez

Back Row: Ashley Gibson, Will Wrich, Avery Kinser, Jasmine Vasquez, Jayden Mastro, David Audelo Garcia, Tyreen Farnsworth, Ashley Pantoja Torres, Lauren Miller, Riley Abney, Mara Peters, Perla Mojarro, Adrian Dennison, Renee Roach, Bella Bowers

