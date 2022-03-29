Congratulations to the students who made the 6th Grade Honor Roll
Front Row: Colin McMahon, Klara Kiss, Jace McCrain, Emberlee Vierra, Sierra Puharich.
Back Row: Addison Emmons, Yatziri Martinez, Cartier Antonez, Amara Tooker, Adrian Dennison, Gunnar Lee, Cole McCrain, Ben Johnson, Levi Morgan, Principal Amelia Baldwin.
Not Pictured: Perla Mojarro, Alex Martina
Congratulations to the students who made the 7th Grade Honor Roll
Front Row: Ruby Jackson, Ashley Pantoja-Torres, Dylan Scherba, Tyreen Farnsworth, Kendal Sievertsen, Canyon Watkins
Back Row: Saskia Marlin, Ashley Gibson, David Audelo Garcia, Austin Littlejohn, Mara Peters, Principal Amelia Baldwin
Not Pictured: Jayden Mastro, Lauren Miller, Riley Abney, Orion Rose
Congratulations to the students who made the 8th Grade Honor Roll
Front Row: Lily Isaacson, Avery Kinser, Deja White
Back Row: Braydon Hendrix, Jasmine Vasquez, McKenna Frye, Will Wrich, Taylor Wist, Principal Amelia Baldwin.
Not Pictured: Elliot Hickam, Ethan Rogers, Iain Straub, Lily Lowe, Max Peluso, Caden Pfeifer, Sky Rieks
Paonia K8 School is proud to recognize the following students who received Eagle Tag Awards for their performance on the 21-22 Colorado Measures of Academic Success assessments. These students earned Eagle Tags for Exceeding Expectations or having High Growth on the state assessments last year. Way to go Eagles!!
Front Row: Billy Roach, Dillon Scherba, Ruby Jackson, Sayde Allen, Kayla Lubin, Kaylynne Miller, Aaron Frazier, Jace McCrain, Cole McCrain, Tristin Moss, Sierra Puharich, Klara Kiss, Yatziri Martinez
Back Row: Ashley Gibson, Will Wrich, Avery Kinser, Jasmine Vasquez, Jayden Mastro, David Audelo Garcia, Tyreen Farnsworth, Ashley Pantoja Torres, Lauren Miller, Riley Abney, Mara Peters, Perla Mojarro, Adrian Dennison, Renee Roach, Bella Bowers
