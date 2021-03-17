Crawford Pioneer Days Board is actively working on this year’s event, which will occur on June 11-12, 2021. Yes, it looks like it's really going to happen! We are hoping that things will be even better by June. Because of the current Health Department’s Level Blue designation, we must stay in compliance with the guidelines associated with that Level. This results in wider distancing between floats and vendors, which in turn resulted in a smaller program this year … hoping life will get back to normal moving forward.
See the “Tentative Schedule of Events” at the end of this article. We haven’t settled on times, so that information will follow soon. Our parade, unfortunately, will be limited to 30 participants, which is half the size of year’s past. This is due to the additional spacing requirements from the Health Department, and also the unknown traffic situation from Highway 50’s closure (although 50 is supposed to be open on weekends).
The parade will be handled as a “PRE-REGISTRATION PROCESS” only. There will be NO REGISTRATION TABLE set up the day of this event. Anyone who has not pre-registered will be put at the end of the parade lineup. There will also be NO ANNOUNCERS OR JUDGES this year … just a good old-fashioned parade without all the bells and whistles. We need this parade to move smoothly and uninterrupted along Highway 92. Parade participants have until June 7 to get paperwork to us. Horses will again congregate next to the post office and everyone else will be notified of their assigned space prior to the parade. Those spaces will be marked along the parade route.
The vendors in the park had to be reduced this year as well because we were instructed to put an 8-10 ft distance between each vendor. However, since we won’t be setting up the tents in the middle of the park (social distancing issues), we will be taking advantage of placing additional vendors in the center. Bring your folding chair and find a shady spot under the trees!
Sadly, the wonderful All-Day Music on Saturday, which is organized by David and Tamara Hauze, had to be altered this year to “Music In The Park” on Friday late afternoon. The Bell Creek Band has agreed to play for us at that time.
We have permission to hold our Baking Contest, so that will take place on Friday, along with a smaller Auction, and the Introduction of our Grand Marshal, and King & Queen. These events will take place prior to the Music In The Park. Again, bring your chairs to for some great fun and listen to some excellent music.
We will have the usual “Information Booth” available on Saturday, and will be looking for folks to sit that table for a while. All volunteers are most welcome. We will begin circulating “Help Needed” lists next month at our first Volunteer Meeting (date to be determined). We will be reaching out to you all soon.
This year we won’t be holding the Outhouse Races, the Melodrama, or Kid’s Hay Bale Races/Games in the park. It would be impossible to social distance with these events, and since we’ve been instructed to only hold outdoor events, the Melodrama would need a new speaker system for everyone to hear them from the outdoor stage. If the information on any of these events changes, we’ll let you know immediately.
TENTATIVE SCHEDULE
Crawford Pioneer Days
Parade Theme: Blue Jeans & Country Dreams
(Confirmed times will be coming out shortly)
Friday, June 11, 2021
Baking Contest - Judging
Auction
Introduction of our Grand Marshal & King & Queen
Music in the Park with “The Bell Creek Band”
Saturday, June 12th, 2021
6:30 am to 9:30 am – Vendor set-up in the park
10 am – Parade theme: Blue Jeans & Country Dreams
Nightfall – Fireworks at the Crawford State Park
* * * * *
Regards,
The Crawford Pioneer Days Board
