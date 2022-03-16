Ellie Chavez and Olivia Edstrom

Congratulations to freshmen Ellie Chavez and Olivia Edstrom for their success at last month's American Scholastic Climbing League State Championships. They placed 7th as a team and represented North Fork well! Way to go, Miners!

