Congratulations to freshmen Ellie Chavez and Olivia Edstrom for their success at last month's American Scholastic Climbing League State Championships. They placed 7th as a team and represented North Fork well! Way to go, Miners!
American Scholastic Climbing League State Championships
- Press Release
-
-
