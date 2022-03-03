The Colorado Grand classic car association has again made available a very significant scholarship opportunity for a North Fork Valley senior planning to attend college in Colorado or Wyoming. In thanks for the Chamber's support for their Hotchkiss tour stops, the Grand is offering a $10,000 scholarship to a 2022 graduate of North Fork High School! For details about this opportunity, click here... and share with a qualified applicant.
Announcing the Colorado Grand/Hotchkiss Chamber Scholarship!
