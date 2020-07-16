Arbol Farmers Market

Our lively farmer's market venue hosts 18 local vendors selling a variety of organic produce, meat, eggs, cheese, baked goods, locally made chocolate, floral arrangements, artisan crafts, pottery, hand-woven baskets, art, and more. 

The Learning Council cooks a community meal at each market that is available by suggested donation. Our delicious dinners are made from local produce that is harvested earlier that day. We also bake wood-fired pizzas in a spunky garlic-shaped oven, GF and vegan options available!

The Arbol Farm Market is open every Tuesday evening from 5-8 pm, located on the beautiful Arbol Farm at 41679 O Road, Paonia, CO, 81428. 

Enjoy stunning views and sunshine while you shop and dine- fun for the whole family. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines!

If you are a Paonia senior or someone in need of a community meal delivered to your front door, please, PLEASE sign up at our website! We are happy to deliver meals each market evening!