We can't wait for our second annual Arbol Farmers Market to begin! The market will be held at Paonia Town Park on Tuesday evenings from 5-8 pm. Our first market is May 18th and will run until October 12th.
Shop locally grown vegetables, fruits, herbs, meats, eggs, dairy products, baked goods, fermented foods, spreads, jams, flowers, and artisan crafts. Enjoy a community meal prepared by The Learning Council! Spend your SNAP Benefits and receive Double Up Bucks. Enjoy live music and fun for the whole family!
Want to become a vendor at the Arbol Farmers Market? Join our amazing line up of farmers, ranchers, foodies, florists, and crafters! Apply today at https://thelearningcouncil.org/arbol-farmers-market/
