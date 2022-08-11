Saturday, August 13 ~ 7:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Meet at the Third Street Center (520 S. Third St.), Carbondale
Join WW for a walk into the Thompson Divide, which we've been working for a decade to permanently protect from oil and gas development. The Perham Creek Trail traverses the Assignation Ridge proposed wilderness which would become a designated Wilderness Area in Rep. DeGette’s Colorado Wilderness Act (CWA). This hike will focus on efforts to designate the Crystal River as Wild and Scenic, as well as the CWA, both of which could protect lands and waters surrounding the Perham Creek Trail. Register and learn more
Homestake Community Science Day
Sunday, August 14
Homestake Valley; Meet at the Minturn Forest Service Park and Ride
Join us for a hands-on exploration of the Homestake Valley, which is home to rare and important fen wetlands. They provide incredible biodiversity, native flora and fauna, and numerous threatened species. In the midst of an ongoing drought, inventorying and understanding wetlands - a critical carbon sink in a changing climate - allows us to better advocate for these places now and into the future. This full-day event will focus on finding and identifying as many species as possible in a specific area over a short period of time; it will feature scientists and educators from the Colorado Natural Heritage Program, Walking Mountains Science Center, Eagle River Watershed Council, and other local experts. Register and learn more
