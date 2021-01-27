The Blue Sage will be holding its annual meeting on Thursday, March 11 at 6 pm. The meeting will be virtual and a zoom link will be sent to all current members on Tuesday, March 9. If any member does not receive the link, please call the Blue Sage at 970-527-7243.
“Stories form the North Fork” – a virtual, interactive event for community members will happen on Wednesdays starting on Feb. 10 at 4 pm. This is a collaboration between the Blue Sage and North Fork Senior Connections. The ongoing program will be a great way for neighbors to connect and to hear others' stories.
A zoom link will be available on The Blue Sage and the NFSC websites and also sent in an email blast and available on Facebook/bluesagecenter. To learn more or to find out how you can tell your story, contact Linda at NFSC 527-3482 or nfseniorconnections@gmail.com or Debra at 527-7243 or director@bluesage.org.
The Blue Sage Center for the Arts Presents: Stress, Your Body and COVID with Stephen Porges PH.D., Saturday, February 13th at 5 pm.
Dr. Stephen Porges, author of the Polyvagal Theory, Distinguished University Scientist at the Kinsey Institute, Indiana University, and Professor of Psychiatry at the University of North Carolina will give a talk via zoom. For more information contact the Blue Sage at 970-527-7243
Laughter is the best medicine. The Blue Sage to host comedian Nancy Norton on Friday February 29 at 6pm via Zoom. We are here to help anyone who is unfamiliar with how to connect to Zoom. Join us for this nationally acclaimed show. If you are able, we ask for a donation from anyone under 60. A Zoom link to be shared on Facebook and our website. YOU WANT TO SEE THIS SHOW! Thanks to the Nextfifty Initiative for sponsoring this event. For more information contact us at 970-527-7243.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.