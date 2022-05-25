The boat ramp at Paonia State Park will open Friday, May 27 ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
The narrow, 334-surface acre reservoir at Paonia State Park is excellent for water skiing and wakeboarding and features stunning views of the Ragged Mountains.
Park Ranger Scott Rist said the reservoir is full, and the park is ready to welcome boaters to the ramp from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily this summer beginning Friday.
“This year, the snowpack was pretty good above the reservoir, and we hope to stay open for motorized boating into August this year,” Rist said.
Along with recreational boating and jet skiing, Paonia State Park offers fishing opportunities for northern pike and trout.
While the boating season at Paonia is another signal of summer’s arrival, CPW reminds visitors the water is still cold in the low 60-degree range and can present danger.
There have already been four drowning deaths in the state of Colorado this year, including the most recent Sunday at nearby Confluence Lake in Delta.
“The water is still cold, and hypothermia kicks in very quickly,” said Rist. “It can be deceiving when it's 80 degrees outside, but the water is still cold and people really need to use caution and have the proper gear when recreating in the water.”
CPW advises the following boating safety tips:
- Check your equipment and the weather
- Wear a life vest
- Attend a Boating Safety Class in Colorado
- Get a safety inspection on your vessel
- Review navigation techniques
- Learn what to do in the event of an accident
- Boat sober: Alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in recreational boating deaths.
Boaters must be sure their boats are clean, drained and dried before going to the aquatic nuisance species (ANS) inspection station at the park. Boaters with a green seal are responsible for presenting their receipt.
There is not a decontamination station at Paonia State Park. Boats discovered to have ANS can undergo decontamination at Crawford State Park, located a little less than an hour southwest of Paonia State Park.
For more information on ANS, review the Boater’s Guide to ANS Inspections.
Paonia State Park is located in Gunnison County 17 miles northeast of the town of Paonia along Highway 133. The 1,523-acre park is also popular for camping and photographers interested in capturing wildlife and wildflowers. For more information on Paonia State Park, go to: https://cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/Paonia.
Campsite reservations can be made through the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website at: http://cpw.state.co.us.
