Declining water levels have forced Colorado Parks and Wildlife's managers at Rifle Gap and Harvey Gap state parks to announce the closure of boat ramps a month early. The boat ramps at the state parks will close at the end of the day on September 30 this year instead of the normal closure date of October 31.
“We had hoped to keep the ramps running until the end of October this year, but the dry conditions have made that impossible,” said Brian Palcer, Park Manager for the Rifle State Park Complex. “To put things in perspective, in 2020, Rifle Gap Reservoir was 14 feet higher than it is right now. Both Harvey Gap and Rifle Gap Reservoirs are used primarily for irrigation and it is typical for water levels to drop dramatically. However, we are still feeling the effects of last year’s unusually dry weather and the reservoirs never filled this spring.”
Despite the closing of the boat ramps, there are many activities to do this fall at both Rifle Gap State Park and Harvey Gap State Park. Since trailered watercraft will not be allowed, it is a good time to go out on paddleboards, canoes or kayaks. Also, with the water as low as it is, shoreline fishing has been good.
“Our campgrounds at Rifle Gap remain open and it is a great time of year to see the leaves as they begin to change color,” Palcer said. “Also, big game hunting season is underway and Rifle Gap is a great place to camp and rest between hunts.”
Visit CPW's website for more information on Rifle Gap State Park and Harvey Gap State Park.
