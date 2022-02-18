The Cabin Fever Quilt Show, sponsored by S&B Quilters’ Guild, will be held Friday through Sunday, March 18-20, at Delta County Fairgrounds in Hotchkiss. There will be stunning displays of quilts and quilted items, and a special display of beautiful Brazilian embroidery by guild member Della Collins.
Demonstrations will be held throughout the weekend. Carol from the Owl’s Nest will show how to use a digital cutter on Friday, March 18, at 1 pm. Guild member Chana Clawson will demonstrate free motion quilting on a domestic sewing machine at 10 am on Saturday, March 19, and guild member Trish Tuin will demonstrate how to make appliqued stems during the show. There will also be a display from a private collector of antique sewing machines, including hand-crank and treadle machines.
Vendors at the show include Owl’s Nest Quilters, Quilter’s Inspiration, Mesa Quilt Co., Focus On Fabric, 108” Wide Quilt Backings, Quilt It Ya Ya, and Mary K. Eversman with Singer Featherweight sewing machines.
Homemade goodies and thirst quenchers will be available for purchase at Calico Café.
The 2022 raffle quilt by S&B Quilters’ Guild will be on display, and tickets can be purchased for $1 each. The quilt is a beautiful paper pieced and machine quilted Blue Pineapple quilt designed by Lynn Graves. Monies earned from our yearly raffle ticket sales provides funding for educational programs and workshops for guild members.
S&B Quilters’ Guild membership is open to anyone who has interest in quilts. Our purpose is to promote quilting and to expand and enhance our knowledge and enjoyment of quilting and quilting techniques in an atmosphere of sharing fellowship. You can find out more about the guild and our programs at the quilt show.
The Cabin Fever Quilt Show is being held in Heritage Hall at Delta County Fairgrounds on Highway 92 in Hotchkiss, on Friday and Saturday, March 18 and 19, from 9 am-6 pm, and Sunday, March 20, from 11 am-4 pm, with free admission to the show, and donations gladly accepted. For more info, email sbquilters1989@gmail.com, or see our website at sandbquiltersguild.com. We hope to see you there.
