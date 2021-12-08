Fire Management Officials from the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests’ Grand Valley Ranger District plan to conduct the Calamity Hills prescribed burn, Sunday, Dec. 5, depending upon weather and appropriate ground and vegetation conditions.
The project area is located 8 miles northeast of Gateway and will burn approximately 1500 acres of overgrown and decaying vegetation. Only a single day of ignition is planned with monitoring through the next several days pending forecasted precipitation for next week. The purpose for the prescribed burn is to improve vegetation regeneration, wildlife habitat, reduce hazardous vegetation (fuels) buildup and to promote a wildfire resiliency landscape.
Safety of firefighters and the public are the most important factors considered when planning a prescribed burn. Fire Management Officers and Fuels Specialists spend countless hours developing detailed prescribed fire plans that detail specific weather, fuel conditions and staffing and safety requirements. Ignitions will occur using ground and aerial techniques. Ignitions only occur if conditions are conductive to a safe, effective operation and within appropriate smoke dispersal parameters set by the State of Colorado.
The prescribed burns will be accomplished using joint-agency fire resources, mitigation measures and protocols that are in place to reduce the risk and transmission of COVID-19. Air quality will be closely monitored to mitigate smoke related impacts to communities. Smoke may be visible in the Naturita, Nucla and Gateway areas.
For information on prescribed burns, pile burns, wildfires and fire restrictions on National Forest System lands and other areas, call the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests Fire Information line at (970) 874-6602, visit the GMUG Forest website: www.fs.usda.gov/gmug, GMUG Fire Information: https://www.facebook.com/GMUGFireInfo/ or Twitter: https://twitter.com/GMUG_NF.
For more information on how prescribed burning and pile burning smoke may affect your health, please visit: https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health.
