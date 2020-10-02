2020 has been a challenging year for everyone. One of the hardest hit industries are artists and entrepreneurs who rely on craft fairs and festivals to showcase their wares. Most, if not all, of the summertime festivals were canceled due to COVID and many are now facing the same fate as the holiday craft season approaches, but the High Country Shopper has a solution. This year, artisans and crafters will be able to display their offerings in a Virtual Holiday Craft Fair that will be accessible through a printed guide and in an online format.
Holiday shoppers looking for unique gift ideas will find a host of artisan ads in the Virtual Holiday Craft Fair that will appear as a special section inside the Shopper’s Nov. 11th issue. The High Country Shopper prints 14,500 copies, of which nearly 13,000 are direct mailed to households throughout Delta County. If you want to showcase your goods this season, there’s no better way to reach a broad audience.
In addition to the printed version of the Virtual Craft Fair, the online version of this special section will host virtual Booths that will include photos of products and links to websites, Etsy or Facebook pages. This dynamic and interactive format is sure to bring attention to your goods. The Virtual Craft Fair will remain live online from November 11 through the holiday shopping season, offering six weeks of exposure!
The High Country Shopper will promote the Virtual Holiday Craft Fair in the weekly paper, at HighCountryShopper.com with visible links to the special section, and on social media. There will also be radio spots on KVNF and on the Cherry Creek Radio stations. For information on advertising rates and to reserve your space in the Virtual Holiday Craft Fair, call 527-4576 or email display@highcountryshopper.com. The deadline is Wednesday, October 21st.
