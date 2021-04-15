It seems, thankfully, we’ve all made it through this “lockdown” existence and are now ready to move forward towards reaching normalcy…
The Crawford Pioneer Days Board has been working since the beginning of the year trying to determine if we’d be able to hold this event this year. Once we received the go-ahead from the Health Department we all began to rock and roll on this project, but sadly that put us way behind on the things we needed to accomplish. This year’s events will be held on June 11th & 12th, and we would LOVE to see you, our loyal and extraordinary Volunteers, at the upcoming CPD Volunteer meetings listed below. Please note that all meetings are on a Monday and all will be held upstairs at Crawford Town Hall.
Crawford Town Hall (Upstairs):
April 26th, 2021 at 5:30
May 10th, 2021 at 5:30
May 24th, 2021 at 5:30
June 7th, 2021 at 5:30 (Only if needed)
Sadly, we still have a greatly reduced itinerary this year, so we need to make sure these events all come off spectacularly! Hopefully there won’t be as much work needed this year, but since last year was CANCELED we definitely need to put our best foot forward on those events that do take place. That can’t happen without your help, however. The Crawford Pioneer Days event is the FIRST major Festival to kick off the summer, (Opps…can’t forget the Sheep Dog Trials in Hotchkiss, however, happening over Mother’s Day weekend), so all your help and participation would be greatly appreciated.
We are currently looking for someone willing to take over as Parade Coordinator (obviously we were in denial that Tristan & Lee would actually leave). If this year’s pre-registration parade entries/lineup system works out it will make this position a very simple job moving forward. The Board has also agreed that any announcing of the parade entries will be limited to just a few key points. That way it keeps the parade route moving smoothly and quickly. This year’s parade is also limited to only 30 entries, which makes for a great time to take over this position, due to the unknowns we have from the Hwy 50 closure/detour into Hwy 92. We’ve been advised that there will be “NO HWY 50 DETOUR TRAFFIC” coming down Highway 92 towards Crawford on the weekends, but we just don’t know what that will look like yet. Extra measures must be taken for now to avoid any adverse situations. The smaller parade was also requested by the health department. Again, everyone will be pre-registered in advance and their spots assigned several days prior to the parade. Those folks will know exactly where to go to the day of the parade. We will need helpers to mark their assigned spots, and give general instructions should the need arise the day of the parade.
We look forward to seeing you at the upcoming meetings. Please come and hear about this year’s events, help us meet or exceed our expectations, and know that we are always open to any suggestions you might have! Plus, it’s a GREAT way to get involved with some pretty fantastic members in and around this town. Thank you in advance for helping us out!
Sincerely,
Crawford Pioneer Days Board
