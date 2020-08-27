Work starts Aug. 24 and continues through late October
DELTA & MONTROSE COUNTIES - The Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor United Companies, will begin a resurfacing project on Monday to improve the safety and smoothness of Colorado Highway 92, east of Crawford. The nearly 17 mile resurfacing project runs from Mile Point 31 to MP 48.5.
The project will also reconstruct the approaches to two bridge structures within the project limits and replace guardrail, improve roadside delineation and striping.
TRAVEL IMPACTS
- Traffic will be alternating in one-lane under flagger control.
- Temporary traffic signals will be used at the bridge structures during non-working hours.
- Work is scheduled for Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The project is anticipated to be complete in late October.
- Motorists should anticipate delays depending on traffic volumes.
- It is imperative for motorists to drive the posted speed limit through the work zone and leave plenty of space between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.
- Travelers are urged to slow down, obey the posted lowered speed limit and avoid all distractions.
PROJECT & TRAVEL INFO
For additional information about this project, please contact the project public information team.
- Project hotline: (970) 987-7293
- Project email: CO92crawfordproject@gmail.com
Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:
- Road conditions and travel information: www.COtrip.org
- Sign up for project or travel alerts: bit.ly/COalerts
- See scheduled lane closures: codot.gov/travel/scheduled-lane-closures.html
Connect with us on social media: Twitter @coloradodot and Facebook facebook.com/coloradodot
Note: CO 92 has seen a slight increase in traffic in this location due to the recommended detour route during the I-70 closure in Glenwood Canyon. The section of CO 92 affected by this project is not a common route due to a longer drive time and terrain that is challenging for longer commercial traffic vehicles. In order to minimize any traffic delays related to the I-70 detour, construction activities for the first two weeks of the project will be contained to a short work zone.
REMEMBER: SLOW FOR THE CONE ZONE
The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.
- Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.
- Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.
- Watch for workers. Drive with caution.
- Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so
- Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
- Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.
- Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.
- Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.
- Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.
- Be patient!
COVID-19
Safe transportation infrastructure is essential for emergency first responders and freight drivers as Colorado navigates the COVID-19 pandemic. With that in mind, construction continues on CDOT projects with social distancing and other health safety measures to reduce COVID-19 exposure on the worksite. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announcedguidelines for construction activities. The public is urged to join the campaign for #DoingMyPartCO and practice social distancing, wear face masks, stay at home when possible, and avoid nonessential travel. With fewer vehicles on the roads, CDOT crews will be able to work more efficiently and safely.
WHOLE SYSTEM. WHOLE SAFETY.
In early 2019, CDOT announced itsWhole System — Whole Safety initiative to heighten safety awareness. This initiative takes a systematic statewide approach to safety combining the benefits of CDOT’s programs that address driving behaviors, our built environment and the organization's operations. The goal is to improve the safety of Colorado’s transportation network by reducing the rate and severity of crashes and improving the safety of all transportation modes. The program has one simple mission—to get everyone home safely.
