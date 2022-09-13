Dinkle Lake

Come celebrate National Public Lands Day at Dinkle Lake! This landscape has provided inspiration, sustenance, solace, and enjoyment for many generations and will continue to do so if we all continue to steward these incredible public lands. Right at the base of Mount Sopris, Dinkle Lake is adjacent to many popular hiking trails and near the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness Area.  Register & learn more.

Join Wilderness Workshop and Defiende Nuestra Tierra to celebrate National Public Lands Day at Dinkle Lake. This  landscape has provided inspiration, sustenance, solace, and enjoyment for many generations and will continue to do so if we all continue to steward these incredible public lands. Right at the base of Mount Sopris, Dinkle Lake is adjacent to many popular hiking trails and near the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness Area.  Hopefully we'll get to see the peak of the fall colors at this rewarding event!
 
This is a free, guided, and bilingual event. We encourage all participants to come as their full selves.  To help us plan, please register in advance.  Additional information will be sent in your confirmation email.
 

