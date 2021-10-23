The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests issued a Forest Order prohibiting motorized watercraft which contains a bilge system and/or a ballast on Taylor Park Reservoir, with the exception of when official Aquatic Nuisance Species (ANS) watercraft inspectors are operating. Colorado Parks and Wildlife closed the ANS inspection station at the Taylor Park Marina Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.
The purpose of the Forest Order is to prevent non-native invasive freshwater mussels (zebra and quagga mussel or other aquatic invasive species), from infesting Taylor Park Reservoir. Colorado Parks and Wildlife boat inspectors operate the ANS inspection station at the Taylor Park Marina from May–October.
For additional information on boat ANS inspection and decontamination, visit the Colorado Parks and Wildlife boat inspection website and the 2021 Colorado Statewide Watercraft Inspections and Decontamination Stations Information website.
For additional information contact the Gunnison Ranger District at (970) 641-0471.
