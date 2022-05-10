The Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor United Companies are scheduled to begin a resurfacing project on Colorado Highway 92 from Hotchkiss to Crawford, Mile Points 19-31, the week of May 16. The project will reconstruct and resurface the downtown section of highway in Hotchkiss from east of Cedar Drive to west of 4th St. before moving southeast to Crawford with resurfacing on CO 92. Additional project work will include ADA ramp construction in Hotchkiss, guardrail replacement, sign replacement, and striping.
Reconstruction work on Bridge Street will have traffic shifted to the northside while working on the southside. Speed limits through the work zone will be 25 mph. Once work is completed on the southside the work zone will shift to the northside. This work is anticipated to take about three weeks to finish.
The project team is working to minimize traffic impacts on CO 92 during closures on US Highway 50. Crews will maintain two-way traffic on CO 92 through the end of June. Closures on US 50 between Montrose and Gunnison are anticipated through June, for work on the US 50 Little Blue Creek Canyon project. Resurfacing work for the CO 92 Hotchkiss to Crawford project is scheduled to start in July, once the US 50 closures have wrapped up. More info about the US 50 Little Blue Creek Canyon project can be found at www.us50info.com.
Once complete, the project will improve the drivability for motorists on this highly traveled route that is identified as part of the Colorado Scenic Byways program, West Elk Loop. Work is anticipated to be complete by mid September.
To learn more about the project and how to get around town and access businesses during reconstruction in Hotchkiss, please join representatives from the project team for an open house:
When: Tuesday, May 10 from 4-6 p.m.
Where: Town of Hotchkiss, City Council Chambers, 276 West Main St., Hotchkiss, CO
Anticipated Traffic Impacts
- Work is scheduled Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
- No delays are anticipated during the reconstruction work on Bridge Street. The project will maintain two way traffic through downtown Hotchkiss during this phase of the work. Motorists are encouraged to park on side streets to access some of the businesses when work is being performed on Bridge Street. The speed limit through the work zone is 25 mph.
- Resurfacing work from Hotchkiss to Crawford will begin after the 4th of July holiday. Motorists should expect single-lane, alternating traffic and delays up to 15 minutes during this work. The resurfacing phase is scheduled to start at this date to accommodate the US 50 Little Blue Creek Canyon detour traffic.
- Pilot car operations will be in place during resurfacing operations in order to ensure the safety of motorists and workers. Motorists must follow pilot cars.
Stay Informed and Connect with the project
Project information is available at:
- Project information hotline: 970-291-0527
- Project email: CO92HotchkissCrawford@gmail.com
- Project website: https://www.codot.gov/projects/co92resurfacing
