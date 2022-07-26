Colorado Parks and Wildlife will host an in-person public meeting to gather feedback and input on Deer Herd Management Plans (HMP) for the Maroon Bells, Sweetwater Creek, and North Grand Mesa on July 26 in Glenwood Springs.
CPW’s Northwest Region is looking to update several mule deer herd management plans in the Glenwood Springs area, specifically the Data Analysis Units (DAU) D13 (Maroon Bells), D12 (North Grand Mesa), and D43 (Sweetwater Creek). Feedback will help define a population objective and sex ratio objective for each herd for the next 10 years.
Northwest Region Terrestrial Biologists Julie Mao and Genevieve Fuller will give a short presentation on each DAU, followed by an opportunity for attendees to ask questions and provide feedback on each plan. Biologists will be looking for feedback on the impacts of current and future year-round public recreation, habitat loss due to development of private lands and winter habitat ranges, and the reduction of habitat quality due to fire suppression. Specific to D43, biologists will discuss the high prevalence of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).
Glenwood Springs Meeting Details:
Date: Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Time: 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Location: Glenwood Springs Library
815 Cooper Avenue, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601
Public meetings are an important way for us to hear from hunters, residents and landowners, and anyone interested in wildlife. The public's feedback and perspective help guide us in developing and implementing deer management plans.
In an effort to update herd objectives more efficiently, these individual deer HMPs will be combined into a single regional document summarizing all DAUs in the Northwest Region. Plans updated within the last five years will automatically be included in the new document. Additional public meetings for specific mule deer management plans in the Northwest Region will occur over the next few months. These meetings will focus on specific data analysis units; however, public attending are welcome to comment on mule deer management plans in the Northwest Region, regardless of implementation date.
To learn more about CPW’s herd management plans visit our website.
